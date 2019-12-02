Djokovic enters Adelaide International

World number two Novak Djokovic will appear at the Adelaide Invitational event, which is set to get underway on January 12 at Memorial Drive.

It is understood Djokovic has entered the event and that his name appears on the preliminary players entry list, which closes tonight.

An official confirmation is expected shortly.

South Australian tennis coach and mentor of fellow entrant Simona Halep, Darren Cahill, commented on the news on Twitter on Monday morning.

Novak Djokovic has entered to play the @AdelaideTennis starting January 12 at Memorial Drive. Great news for the event. Barty, Halep, Kvitova, Kerber plus more are also set to play the event. Upgrade at the Drive is complete & world class tournament tennis is back in Adelaide. — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) December 1, 2019

The Serbian joins Australia's world number one Ash Barty, Alex de Minaur and recently announced talents Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz at the competition.

Djokovic's third ever title win was at the Adelaide International in January 2007, when he defeated Chris Guccione 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 in the final.

He would go onto win the Australian Open only 12 months later, which was his first ever grand slam victory.

Djokovic will head to Melbourne immediately after playing in Adelaide where he will defend his men's singles title, a crown he has won a record seven times.