DJ death: Man to face court for manslaughter sentencing

Chris Bradley, who died after being punched at a 2017 house party. Facebook

A BYRON Bay man will face court for sentencing over manslaughter in April.

Javen O'Neill, 24, was not required to appear before Lismore District Court when his matter was mentioned there on Monday.

O'Neill had indicated a plea of guilty to manslaughter when his case was last heard at Tweed Heads Local Court.

The charge stemmed from the death of Christopher Bradley, who died after O'Neill punched him at a house party late on Christmas night, 2017.

O'Neill had originally been charged with murder over the DJ's death, but this was withdrawn and dismissed on December 19 last year.

Before court on Monday, DPP prosecutor Meagan McIvor and solicitor Steven Bull agreed a sentencing hearing could take place on April 17.

Judge Dina Yehia ordered all prosecution documents be filed to the court one week prior to this hearing, which is expected to take several hours.

The defence must file their documents by April 15.

O'Neill, who remains in custody, will appear in person on April 17.