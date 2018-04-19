Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Javen O'Neill's, 24, is accused of the murder of Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley. Photos from Mr O'Neill's Facebook profile.
Javen O'Neill's, 24, is accused of the murder of Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley. Photos from Mr O'Neill's Facebook profile. Facebook
Crime

DJ death accused to return to court in eight weeks

19th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

A MAN accused of causing the death of a Byron Bay DJ is expected to return to court in June.

Javen O'Neill, 24, did not appear before Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday.

Mr O'Neill, who is charged with the alleged murder of Chris Bradley on Christmas night, remains in custody.

Defence lawyer Carl Edwards represented Mr O'Neill in a brief appearance.

A partial police brief of evidence has been served in relation to the case. The matter was adjourned to June 20.

chris bradley court death dj northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Police confirm road worker killed

    Police confirm road worker killed

    News BRUXNER Highway B60 will remain closed for the next two to three hours while investigations are carried out.

    Foxes, wild dogs and feral cats targeted in hinterland areas

    Foxes, wild dogs and feral cats targeted in hinterland areas

    News Byron Shire Council's pest animal trapping program is now underway

    • 19th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    EASY GUIDE: How to get your tickets for Splendour 2018

    EASY GUIDE: How to get your tickets for Splendour 2018

    News Line-up has been revealed, now it's time to get ready for festival

    Creativity shake up coming to Byron Shire

    Creativity shake up coming to Byron Shire

    Council News "Smaller scale (Sydney Vivid) opportunities are indeed possible”

    • 19th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners