Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The dumb thing a DJ did to get caught after more than three years on the run.
The dumb thing a DJ did to get caught after more than three years on the run. MaxPixel
Crime

DJ BLUNDER: How police caught man on the run for three years

JASMINE BURKE
by
15th Jul 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU'RE on the run from police and want to stay hidden, don't post your whereabouts on social media.

Nimbin Police have arrested a man they allege has been on the run for three years after a Facebook post revealed his location.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable, David Henderson, said police will allege they have been looking for a 34-year-old man with outstanding warrants for more than three years.

"Last week the 34-year-old advertised on Facebook that he would be performing as a DJ at a Dunoon party.

"Police were advised of the Facebook post.

"They attended and located the man, who was also in possession of 16 grams of cannabis.

"He was placed under arrest and had the two warrants executed.”

He will face Lismore Local Court today on the warrants and drug matter.

cannabis bust nimbin northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Heartbroken Ballina mum wants justice for son killed in jail

    premium_icon Heartbroken Ballina mum wants justice for son killed in jail

    Crime IT WAS the phone call no mother ever wants to receive -- a phone call from a policeman saying, "I've got some sad news".

    Pair accused of stashing drugs in fuel tank to face court

    premium_icon Pair accused of stashing drugs in fuel tank to face court

    Crime They allegedly had 12kg of cocaine in the car

    'Peaceful' protesters disrupt bypass work

    premium_icon 'Peaceful' protesters disrupt bypass work

    News WATCH: Work on the long-awaited bypass was due to start today

    Accidental crime writer returns to his hometown

    premium_icon Accidental crime writer returns to his hometown

    Community Crime pays for author of psychological thrillers