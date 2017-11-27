Menu
DIY flat pack home takes one day to build and is under $60K

New Bangalow-based business Humpy Co. can take the stress out of renovations with their portable, mountable/demountable flat packs for extra space.
JASMINE BURKE
by

NEED an extra bedroom or even a holiday cabin but don't want the ongoing effort it comes with?

New Bangalow-based business, Humpy Co., offers transportable flat pack office and accommodation solutions that are versatile and have a minimal environmental footprint.Choose from holiday cabins, home offices, extra bedrooms and teenage retreat spaces.

 

The portable structures can be set up and taken down within a matter of hours (or up to one day if DIY) and don't need council approval.

Humpys come in a DIY flat-pack, complete with an instructional take-home video and step-by-step instructions.

The portable structures are delivered without plumbing.

It is recommend at least four people to safely assemble the frames and about a day to assemble a basic Humpy.

Alternatively a professional carpentry team to assemble your Humpy in just a few hours.

You don't even need a plethora of tools - a drill, rubber mallet, level, and shifter should do the job.

Each 'Humpy' has space for a double bed, up to two power points and a small deck for outdoor entertaining.

Additional comforts are easily added such as a kitchen, bathroom, solar power, water tank, extra lighting, and decks.

Prices range from $12,000 up to $56,000 for a holiday cabin plus GST.

Located 5 Dudgeons Lane, Bangalow Industrial Estate the showroom is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9am -12pm. Book via appointments.

Visit www.humpyco.com for more.

Topics:  bangalow cheap house flatpak home northern rivers business northern rivers housing

