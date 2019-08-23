Menu
Charmaine Imlah celebrated her divorce with friends at a Freedom Party.
Community

Divorced? Have a Freedom party

Susanna Freymark
by
23rd Aug 2019 3:45 PM
CHARMAINE Imlah might be divorced but she "isn't crying into her Sav Blanc,” she said.

When friend Margaret Hayes suggested a "freedom party like Hazel Hawke”, Charmaine couldn't resist.

Hazel Hawke divorced former Prime Minister Bob Hawke in 1991.

"I wanted to turn what happened in my life into a positive,” Charmaine said.

"I wanted to celebrate with grace, dignity and attitude.”

After a 15 years marriage, Charmaine moved forward into a new future wearing a beautiful lace dress and by cutting a layered sponge 'Freedom Cake' at the Oxford Hotel in Casino.

NEWE LIFE AHEAD: Charmaine Imlah with friend Joan Miller at her Freedom Party.
Good friend Joan Miller recited poems she had written especially for Charmaine and Kathy Stavrou also shared some of her poetry with guests and then Charmaine grooved to the music of Sylvia Nowland and Josh Fussell.

"It was a rite of passage for me,”Charmaine said.

"Its a watershed in moving forward in my life in a positive way.”

Divorce parties are becoming 'a thing' and while the world is yet to see if recently separated pop star Miley Cyrus announces a 'freedom party', if she does, it is bound to be unusual.

