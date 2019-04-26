Divisions of class in sailing circles

ALL ABOARD: Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club offers racing across a number of divisions at Ballina.

WITH no race at the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club on Easter Sunday, this week we look at what boats are being raced at the club.

And with four distinct divisions an opportunity basically exists for any class of boat to join in the racing.

The fastest of the fleet are the catamarans.

They start before the other classes, so they can get out clear on the course.

A Class cats and Taipan 4.9s are probably the fastest but often the twin crewed NACRA 5.8s beat them across the line.

The NACRA 16 squared is right up there, as well as the NACRA 5.2.

However, in the cats the NACRA 4.5s seem to perform the best in races - light and very fast, and seemingly with a yardstick that works very well in races on the river.

The next fastest division are the gennakers, named for the assymetrical spinnakers they use when sailing downwind.

Within this division the Formula 15s are very quick, boasting masthead spinnakers - huge things.

They are a performance skiff with two crew, twin trapeze but are slightly more forgiving than the more widely known 12, 16 and 18 foot skiffs.

The RS 100s are the other gennaker class, a solo sailed boat with plenty of punch with a spinnaker set, they often out perform the F15s on yardstick.

We then have the trailer sailors - small yachts crewed by two or three, with retractable keels/centreboards which can be towed on a trailer of course.

The image is often of a cumbersome craft, but these boats, especially the locally produced Spider 550s absolutely fly downwind under spinnaker, often planing like a skiff.

The remaining class - the monohulls are any other single hulled boat, spinnaker or not.

Such craft include NS14s, Lasers, Impulses, RS Aeros, 59ers, and Pacers.

The speeds range widely within this class making yardstick comparison interesting, but the racing is still extremely keen, even if the boats spread out over the course.

Racing resumes this Sunday at the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club - the next to last club championship race of the year. Participants and spectators welcome.