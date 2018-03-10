Menu
Emergency services are on the scene.
Emergency services are on the scene. Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advoc
Breaking

UPDATE: Highway re-opened after fatal crash

Samantha Elley
by
9th Mar 2018 7:16 PM

UPDATE 8.55pm: LIVE Traffic has confirmed the Pacific Highway has re-opened after a crash between a car and truck.

Woodburn RFS were on the scene and confirmed one man has died despite strong efforts from Westpac Helicopter Life Saver Rescue medical team efforts to revive him.

Traffic is still heavily affected, and motorists are asked to drive with caution.

 

INITIAL: 8.10pm: ACCORDING to Live Traffic the crash between a car and truck has occurred at Pine Tree Road on the Pacific Highway.

The event occurred around 7.22pm.

The road is closed in both directions.

Diversions

South bound motorists should exit the Pacific Highway and use Bruxner Highway through Lismore to Casino and then Coraki Road to return to the Pacific Highway at Woodburn.

Northbound motorist should turn onto Coraki Road at Woodburn and then Bruxner Highway through Casino and Lismore to return to Pacific Highway at Ballina.

The diversions are suitable for all vehicles adding 50 mintues to journey times.

Crash Investigation Unit and emergency services including RMS are on the scene.

