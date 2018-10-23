Menu
Wangetti Beach where Toyah Cordingley’s body was found. Picture: Anna Rogers
Wangetti Beach where Toyah Cordingley’s body was found. Picture: Anna Rogers
‘We’ll need a lot of help to crack this one’

by Peter Michael
23rd Oct 2018 2:23 PM
POLICE divers have flown in from Brisbane to join the investigation into the murder of "beautiful soul" Toyah Cordingley in far north Queensland.

The 24-year-old pharmacy assistant and volunteer animal rescue worker was killed walking her dog at Wangetti Beach, north of Cairns, on Sunday.

Her body was found in sand dunes behind the beach on the stunning coastline, framed by rugged rainforest-clad ranges, between Cairns and Port Douglas.

"It's shocking a young woman can go out for a walk with her dog on the beach and lose her life," one senior officer at the murder scene told The Courier-Mail.

"By all accounts, she was a darling of a girl too.

"We're going to need a lot of public help to crack this one."

 

Toyah Cordingley was a dog lover. Picture: Paws and Claws
A Facebook image of Toyah Cordingley
SERT officers on quad bikes and SES crews on foot have been scouring the bushland for clues with police divers in the water.

Police said a crime scene remained in place at Wangetti Beach and an incident centre had been established at the Cairns Criminal Investigation Branch involving detectives, scientific and scenes-of-crime officers.

Detectives from the State Homicide Group were also assisting with the investigation.

Police also renewed their plea for public assistance, including anyone with dashcam footage from around the place and time.

Cairns CIB officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ed Kinbacher said: "We are particularly interested in anyone with dashcam footage taken between 2pm and 7pm on Sunday, October 21, travelling north or south on the Captain Cook Highway between Smithfield and Port Douglas.

"We are also interested in footage that may capture the southern or northern carparks of Wangetti Beach."

 

Quad bikes have joined the search for clues. Picture: Anna Rogers
