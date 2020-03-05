Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was stung by a Irukandji jelly fish on the face off Masthead island on Tuesday March 3.
A man was stung by a Irukandji jelly fish on the face off Masthead island on Tuesday March 3.
News

Diver stung on face by deadly jellyfish

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Mar 2020 9:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DIVER remains in hospital after he was stung by a deadly Irukandji jellyfish on the face off Masthead Island on Tuesday.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue were sent to a fishing vessel just after midday at the island off Gladstone when the diver reported suffering the painful symptoms associated with an Irukandji sting.

 

A man was stung by a Irukandji jelly fish on the face off Masthead island on Tuesday March 3.
A man was stung by a Irukandji jelly fish on the face off Masthead island on Tuesday March 3.

 

Upon arrival the Rescue 300 rescue crew officer Garth Snaidero was winched onto the ship's deck where the patient was prepared to be winched into the aircraft.

After the patient was brought into the aircraft, the critical care paramedic treated the patient for their illness.

He was taken to the Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

He remains there in a stable condition.

More Stories

Show More
environment irukandji jellyfish irukandji sting mast head island racq capricorn rescue rockhampton hospital
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How our local health district is preparing for coronavirus

        How our local health district is preparing for coronavirus

        Health ACCORDING to Northern NSW Local Health District CEO all hospitals have been in preparation should the situation escalate.

        Terrifying break-in: Mum sexually assaulted while she slept

        Terrifying break-in: Mum sexually assaulted while she slept

        Crime NSW woman sleeping next to daughters, aged 4 and 5

        Man pleads guilty to sexual touching incident at Mary G’s

        premium_icon Man pleads guilty to sexual touching incident at Mary G’s

        News CCTV photos of the offender were circulated online to track him down

        Rail trail to bring ‘wallets on wheels’ to the region

        premium_icon Rail trail to bring ‘wallets on wheels’ to the region

        Sport FROM elite off-road cyclists wanting to test themselves to families cycling and...