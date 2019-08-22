Dive squad to help in the search for French tourist

UPDATE: The NT Police dive squad have been sent to Gunlom Falls as the search for missing tourist Yann Buriet goes in to its third day.

It's understood the pools have never been dived by police divers so they will have to be assessed before any search is undertaken.

EARLIER: The search for French tourist Yann Buriet who has been missing from Gunlom Falls since Saturday has been ramped up.

Mr Buriet was staying in Darwin up until recently and travelled to Kakadu National Park on or around Friday last week.

His vehicle, a white Mitsubishi van bearing Tasmanian registration E 88 QV was found in the Gunlom Falls car park area, with all of his belongings.

French national Yann Buriet is missing in Kakadu National Park. Picture: SUPPLIED



NT Police have been in contact with the French Consulate advising them of the search, and they are assisting in contacting family members.

Two helicopters are being used as NT Emergency Services, fireys, police and park rangers begin their second day of searching for the 31-year-old man.

Incident Controller Supt Hege Burns said they believed Mr Buriet was by himself.

"We're looking for a French tourist who has been here travelling Australia," she said.

"He's a young caucasian male."

On Tuesday, Jabiru Police were notified by Kakadu National Park staff that a man who had been camping at Gunlom Falls had not been seen since Saturday.

Initial inquiries failed to locate the man.

Yesterday afternoon police used a helicopter, two national park rangers and three police officers on foot to search for the overdue man.

Police would like to hear from anyone who visited Kakadu National Park in and around Gunlom Falls or who may have seen or spoken to Mr Buriet to please contact police on 131444.