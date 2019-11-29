Dive into nature and opulence at this North Coast resort

The pool at Byron at Byron Resort.

The pool at Byron at Byron Resort. DAVID YOUNG

OFTEN on getaways, you have to choose between opulence and a chance to connect with the natural world.

But the two have been paired with ease at the Byron at Byron Resort and Spa.

If you're lucky enough to live on the Northern Rivers, it's perfectly placed for a holiday on your doorstep.

And if you're travelling into the region, the seaside resort is just a short distance from the Pacific Highway, close enough to the heart of Byron Bay to enjoy the tourist hub but quiet enough to feel a world away from everything.

Upon check in, visitors are met with a stunning paperbark tree that graces a courtyard near reception.

It's a stylish signal of how interconnected this property is with its natural surrounds.

For day visitors of the restaurant or spa, there's little visual evidence of the clusters of cabins behind a lush growth of trees.

Overnight guests are meanwhile enveloped in what feels like a private forest oasis, with the rooms close to nature walks on the property and a short walk from Tallow Beach.

With cabin names like waterlily, rivergum and acacia, it's no surprise the rooms feel at one with the surrounding coastal forest.

But there's no shortage of comfort and luxury, and the resort's record of A-listers is testament to this.

Byron at Byron is set on an 18-hectare rainforest property and contains 91 self-contained rooms, an award-winning spa and world-class restaurant.

The veranda looks out onto a lush mass of trees and infinity pool and also houses the entrance to the resort's spa.

Executive Chef Minh Le has a top-class track record, including working at the renowned Spicers Peak Lodge on Queensland's Scenic Rim until he came to Byron about a year ago.

Keeping true to Byron's vibe, he said the dining experience was "a little bit more casual" at his current posting.

"This doesn't mean we can't still do exceptional food," he said.

Drawing upon his Vietnamese heritage, he's brought a distinctly Asian influence to the resort's seasonal menu.

"We go by the seasons, we use a lot of local producers here," he said.

"I came from a property that was very local-driven on the Scenic Rim.

"Running a sustainable menu and a locally-driven menu is something I believe in; you should be using the best of your region."

For Byron at Byron, he said this includes chicken from Newrybar, lamb from near Lismore, Bangalow pork and Ballina prawns.

Since coming on board at the resort, he said the kitchen had gone entirely plastic-free and "more sustainable" in its approach to food.

The resort, recently purchased by Crystalbrook, underwent a six-week renovation last year with the held of leading interior design firm Luchetti Krelle.

Byron at Byron Resort and Spa is located at 77 - 97 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay.

Visit www.thebyronatbyron.com.au or phone +61 2 6639 2000.

The author was a guest of Byron at Byron.