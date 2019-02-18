Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Shocking footage of violent school fight
Breaking

DISTURBING VIDEO: Shocking footage of Bundy school brawl

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
18th Feb 2019 7:41 PM | Updated: 7:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Warning: Disturbing content

SHOCKING footage has emerged of Bundaberg North State High School students in a violent brawl, with one teen wielding a screwdriver.

 

VIOLENT FIGHT: High school students engage in shocking brawl at school.
VIOLENT FIGHT: High school students engage in shocking brawl at school.

>>MORE: Secret online video hub flaunts sickening school fights 

Submitted anonymously, the video shows multiple students pulling hair, exchanging punches and kicking each other in the head.

The 44-second video shows one of the students holding a screwdriver and, in a sickening act, one student stomps on another students head.

At the end of the video, believed to have been shot today, three adults are seen running over to intervene.

The video was provided by a concerned mother, who said they would never send their child to the school after seeing the footage.

The NewsMail has contacted the Department of Education.

More Stories

bundaberg editors picks queensland school fight
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Men face court after more than $500k in drugs, guns seized

    premium_icon Men face court after more than $500k in drugs, guns seized

    Crime "WE'RE talking about a large amount of drugs...the top end of our drug-dealing network.”

    Universal Medicine caught on camera

    premium_icon Universal Medicine caught on camera

    News 90-minute program focused on the Universal Medicine empire

    Swim fins may help in finding missing lifesaver

    premium_icon Swim fins may help in finding missing lifesaver

    Breaking Raz Burtonwood is still missing in the water

    FIRE UPDATES: What you need to know about Tabulam fires

    FIRE UPDATES: What you need to know about Tabulam fires

    News A bush fire burning west of Tabulam, continues to spread