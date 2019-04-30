Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: A woman who was sexually assaulted while sleeping in her own bed has become the second sexual assault victim on the Sunshine Coast in two weeks.
FILE PHOTO: A woman who was sexually assaulted while sleeping in her own bed has become the second sexual assault victim on the Sunshine Coast in two weeks. Warren Lynam
Crime

Woman sexually assaulted in own bed as partner slept

Shayla Bulloch
by
30th Apr 2019 8:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who was sexually assaulted while sleeping in her own bed has become the second sexual assault victim in a fortnight in what police describe as a disturbing trend.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with the assault after entering the victim's room while she was sleeping with her partner and sexually assaulting her last Thursday.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the behaviour was becoming more common.

"There seems to be an ongoing trend where males are taking advantage of sleeping women or taking advantage of extremely intoxicated women who are not in a apposition to provide consent," he said.

A similar incident recently occurred at Coolum and police were still looking for a man who pulled a woman in bushes at Birtinya before sexually assaulting her last week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said attitudes towards women needed to change.

"We have had recent rape convictions for this scenario," he said.

"Young males need to review their behaviour and attitudes... it starts at home."

The 20-year-old Little Mountain man will appear at Caloundra Magistrates Court on May 15.

More Stories

caloundra magistrates court crime editors picks sexual assault sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Witness describes brawl in lead up to alleged murder

    premium_icon Witness describes brawl in lead up to alleged murder

    Crime A COMMITTAL hearing has begun into an alleged murder after a daylight brawl in a park.

    • 30th Apr 2019 10:01 AM
    ‘Dental fillings, vaccines damaged me’: Wannabe pollie

    premium_icon ‘Dental fillings, vaccines damaged me’: Wannabe pollie

    Politics Australian Federal Election 2019: Richmond candidate Tom Barnett claims dental...

    • 30th Apr 2019 10:48 AM
    This road is a 'disaster waiting to happen'

    premium_icon This road is a 'disaster waiting to happen'

    News "The road is completely unsafe... it's not going to end well"

    School in lockdown after alleged stabbing

    School in lockdown after alleged stabbing

    Crime A school is in lockdown after a teacher was allegedly stabbed

    • 30th Apr 2019 10:39 AM