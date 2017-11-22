Disturbing sexual abuse allegations against Casino man

A MAN accused of the historical sexual assault in Casino of a four to seven year old girl on more than 20 occasions is still being dealt with in the Lismore Local Court more than two years after he was charged.

Cecil James Blyth, now 63, is accused of 32 historical child sexual abuse charges which allegedly occurred between 1977 through to 1981 at Casino.

The charges include 14 counts of committing an act of indecent on a female under 16 years, and 18 counts of assaulting a female and committing an act of indecency.

Thirty of the charges relate to a single alleged victim, who was aged between four and seven at the time, while Blyth was aged between 23 and 26.

Another two of the charges relate to an unknown victim.

The charges include several disturbing allegations.

Blyth was charged by Casino detectives in November 2015 and the matter has been mentioned 10 times in Lismore District Court since Blyth first appeared on January 6 last year.

He now lives in Queensland and has been granted conditional bail.

The matter was mentioned in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday and adjourned to return to the same court on December 5.

Blyth was excused from appearing if legally represented.

