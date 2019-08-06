Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The bunch of flowers had a hidden weapon among the stems.
The bunch of flowers had a hidden weapon among the stems.
Crime

Disturbing find in bunch of flowers

by Alexandra Deabler
6th Aug 2019 1:07 PM

IT MAY look like a harmless bunch of flowers. But this posy was enough to spark a security frenzy after an illegal object was found hidden in the stems.

A passenger flying through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in the US last month was stopped at the baggage check when a concealed knife was found embedded in flower stems.

The traveller was trying to bring the bunch of flowers in their carry-on but was stopped during a routine screening.

View this post on Instagram

Roses are red Violets are blue A knife hidden in your flowers can’t be carried through So, pack it in your checked bag along with your oversized shampoo. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We’re not just pollen your leg. Let us bee clear, you won't have knife day if you try to sneak a prohibited item through TSA security. Knives of any kind are not allowed in your carry-on. So once and flor-al, don’t hide prohibited items in your carry-on. This is our advice to you, take it or leaf it. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ One of our officers from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) discovered it during a routine screening of carry-on bag on July 23. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for more information and travel tips. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #TSA✈️ #prohibiteditems #traveladvice #instatravels #travelgram #bagcheck #airport✈️ #helovesmehelovesmenot

A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) shared the photo of the flowers on Instagram, turning the serious offence into a comical poem.

"Roses are red, Violets are blue," the caption read.

"A knife hidden in your flowers can't be carried through. So, pack it in your checked bag along with your oversized shampoo."

The post received 26,000 likes and more than 1000 comments.

The flowers were found during a baggage check at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
The flowers were found during a baggage check at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The passenger will reportedly face a civil penalty for trying to take a concealed weapon on-board the aircraft.

According to the TSA website, knives are allowed on flights in checked bags. Plastic and butter knives are the only kinds allowed in carry-on luggage.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
border security concealed weapon editors picks knife crime usa

Top Stories

    How our MPs plan to vote on the abortion bill

    premium_icon How our MPs plan to vote on the abortion bill

    Politics THE NSW Government is getting ready to debate the controversial bill -- find out how your representative will vote.

    'It's heart-wrenching': Four awful years without Ellen

    premium_icon 'It's heart-wrenching': Four awful years without Ellen

    News Mystery surrounds the woman's disappearance

    The tragic story behind Ken's marathon desert bike ride

    premium_icon The tragic story behind Ken's marathon desert bike ride

    News FOR 40 years, Ken McIlwain, from Ballina, kept a secret.

    Florist owner has never had a Mother's Day

    premium_icon Florist owner has never had a Mother's Day

    Community Why this small town florist is selling up