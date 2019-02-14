Distressing flashbacks, semen reveal sexual offence

A GIRL who was offered unknown pills by a young woman she met while out walking later awoke to discover she'd been given sleeping tablets.

An Ipswich court heard the girl woke feeling groggy the next afternoon, with her clothes in disarray.

Distressed over flashback memories of an incident from the night, the 15-year-old female went to Ipswich Hospital, where medical staff took swabs.

Traces of semen were revealed. A subsequent police investigation linked the evidence to a 29-year-old man who she did not know.

Dwaine Michael Green, from Goodna, was arrested and charged with a sexual offence.

This week, Green, now aged 30, appeared in the dock before the District Court at Ipswich and pleaded guilty to having unlawful carnal knowledge of a child under 16, at Booval on April 4, 2017.

Crown prosecutor Caitlin Thompson revealed how the crime occurred, after a female walking with Green on a Booval street had stopped and spoken to the girl, before offering her blue-coloured pills.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves said Green had already spent 370 days in custody on the matter.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren said Green and the young woman offered the girl blue pills, who then walked back to a house with them.

The girl took a pink pill that was offered by the female.

Judge Rosengren said the girl woke the following afternoon on a mattress at the house.

Judge Rosengren said hospital tests found the girl had taken benzodiazepines.

Judge Rosengren said that while the Crown case cannot exclude the girl had complied, Green, who was twice her age, ought to have known she was aged under 16.

"I'm hoping that your time in prison has made you realise how appalling your behaviour was," Judge Rosengren said.

Green was sentenced to 370 days' jail, but allowed immediate release due to time served.

He will remain on probation until May 27.