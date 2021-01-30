Distraught family of missing fishers endure agonising wait

An agonising wait for a positive end to the search for three missing fishermen lost at sea is taking its toll on families.

Russell Bulmer, 27, Alban Creed, 37, and his son Silas Creed, 18, have not been seen since Tuesday when they failed to return from a fishing trip.

Yarrabah Mayor Ross Andrews said it had been a stressful time for the community.

"People are very concerned and worried and distraught but we have all come together to support each other during this very difficult time," Mr Andrews said.

Police vessel Perry Irwin joins the search for three missing fishermen who disappeared after setting off from Yarrabah on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied

"We are hoping and praying that the three fishermen come back to their community."

The three men were last seen about 8.30am on Tuesday at a reef near Green Island where they appeared to be having engine trouble.

They have not been heard from since.

On Friday, the already huge area covered by an air and sea search was expanded to include ocean off the coast of Cape York.

A day earlier the community of Yarrabah waited at the shore side for news of a safe return after launching about 10 local boats to assist in the official search.

At an end to the third day of the search Cr Ross Andrews said the community were hanging on to hope that the fishermen would be found safe and well.

Gunggandji Land and Sea Ranger Jansen Yeatman and Vincent Schreiber (king Jabaan on the Yarrabah Beach helping to coordinate the search for three missing fishermen that left Yarrabah in a small boat on Tuesday and have not been seen since. Picture: Stewart McLean

"There is some hope there, King Jabaan the local (search) co-ordinator said they are not going to give up," he said.

"(But) organisers with the support of one of the primary family members have temporarily suspended the search (on Friday) given the water conditions.

"Its tough on the families and the community but we are doing our best under really difficult circumstances."

Cr Andrews said that police had been providing regular updates to families of the missing men.

The search is expected to continue until Sunday.

Originally published as 'Distraught' loved ones of missing fishers endure agonising wait