Distracted driver crashes into police car

POLICE have urged motorists to take care over the Easter period after a distracted driver rear-ended a Highway Patrol car.

Highway Patrol officers were driving on Bangalow Rd at Bangalow about 8.40am today when they tried to turn into a driveway.

But the police vehicle was allegedly struck by a gold Mazda which was travelling behind them.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, but no one was injured.

Officers have urged those travelling around the region to remain alert on the roads this long weekend.