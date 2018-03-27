Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have urged motorists to take care over the Easter period after a distracted driver rear-ended a Highway Patrol vehicle.
Police have urged motorists to take care over the Easter period after a distracted driver rear-ended a Highway Patrol vehicle. Richmond Police District
News

Distracted driver crashes into police car

Liana Turner
by
27th Mar 2018 1:45 PM

POLICE have urged motorists to take care over the Easter period after a distracted driver rear-ended a Highway Patrol car.

Highway Patrol officers were driving on Bangalow Rd at Bangalow about 8.40am today when they tried to turn into a driveway.

But the police vehicle was allegedly struck by a gold Mazda which was travelling behind them.

Police have urged motorists to take care over the Easter period after a distracted driver rear-ended a Highway Patrol vehicle.
Police have urged motorists to take care over the Easter period after a distracted driver rear-ended a Highway Patrol vehicle. Richmond Police District

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, but no one was injured.

Officers have urged those travelling around the region to remain alert on the roads this long weekend.

highway patrol northern rivers traffic richmond police district traffic
Lismore Northern Star
BREAKING: Person injured in logging incident

BREAKING: Person injured in logging incident

Breaking Emergency services are responding to reports of a logging accident on a rural property

  • 27th Mar 2018 3:57 PM
BEFORE AND AFTER: 12 months after the flood

BEFORE AND AFTER: 12 months after the flood

News 16-page feature looks at what we've learnt and how we've recovered

Guide: What to take and what to leave at home for Bluesfest

Guide: What to take and what to leave at home for Bluesfest

Whats On What's the deal with bags, chairs and pets? Here are the answers

'Our police aren't punching bags': Support for cops

'Our police aren't punching bags': Support for cops

Crime Should officers have to put up with violence in the line of duty?

Local Partners