Distinguished career leads to award for services to medicine

WHEN Chris Lowry's number came up in the conscription ballot for the Vietnam War in 1968, the medical student chose to join the Royal Australian Navy.

That service allowed the Lennox Head man to combine medicine with his love of the sea, and diving.

He went on to a distinguished career as an anaesthetist that included 30 years' volunteering in South East Asia and the Pacific.

Chris has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia this year for services to medicine as an anaesthetist.

"I'm quite chuffed,” the 72-year-old said. "It was unexpected.”

Chris served four years full-time in the navy after his two years of national service, and continued his career in the naval reserves through to 2006.

His service included a stint as deputy medical officer in charge at the Royal Australian Navy School of Underwater Medicine.

He is also the co-author of the book Diving and Subaquatic Medicine.

Since 1989 Chris has volunteered with the organisation Interplast Australia and New Zealand, spending about two weeks each year with a surgical team performing reconstructive surgery in Asia and the South Pacific.