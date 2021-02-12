Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A NSW Police officer is facing child sexual assault charges. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
A NSW Police officer is facing child sexual assault charges. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

‘Disrespectful’: Case against cop accused of sex assault delayed

Aisling Brennan
11th Feb 2021 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The case against police officer who is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault of a teenager has been delayed after paperwork was filed late, a court has heard.

The police officer, a 29-year old senior constable, is facing multiple charges of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child between 14-16.

He was arrested in early December after the Professional Standards Command (PSC) investigators established Strike Force Yalu in September to investigate alleged reports of misconduct by the policeman, attached to the Northern Region.

<< How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription >>

The officer, who remains suspended without pay, was granted bail in December after his legal team had successfully argued their client was receiving “threats” against him while in custody.

When his matter was briefly mentioned in the Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, the defence’s brief of evidence had not been checked for compliance because it had been filed late on Tuesday afternoon by the man’s legal team.

Magistrate Michael Dakin said the lateness of the filing was “disrespectful” to the court considering it further delayed proceedings.

The matter was adjourned to March 10 for further mention.

child sex offences lismore local court northern rivers crime nsw police force professional standards command war as police arrest two men
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Undeniably one of Australia’s most spectacular properties’

        Premium Content ‘Undeniably one of Australia’s most spectacular properties’

        News There’s a helipad and runway, extensive wine cellar, 10-person spa and gold-class cinema. ***TAKE A LOOK INSIDE***

        Fisheries issues stop work order for beach sandbagging

        Premium Content Fisheries issues stop work order for beach sandbagging

        News The order for a popular Byron resort is in place for 40 days.

        Moving to this estate? You may have to pay higher rates

        Premium Content Moving to this estate? You may have to pay higher rates

        News This council has applied to IPART for a rate rise.

        Developer seeks to pave the way for $37 million community

        Premium Content Developer seeks to pave the way for $37 million community

        Council News An application for road upgrades foreshadows plans for an “intentional...