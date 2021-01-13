Disqualified L-driver 'paying for something' she didn't do

A Lismore Court has heard a learner driver is paying for something she claims she “did not do”.

A Lismore Court has heard a learner driver is paying for something she claims she “did not do”.

A learner driver has claimed she is "paying for something" she did not do after having her licence appeal denied and learners permit disqualified for 14 days.

Ruci Nasakuka had her learners permit disqualified after racking up four driving offences on her learners licence.

Ms Nasakuka told the court that while she had four offences to her name, she was not driving the car for those all of those offences.

Magistrate Jeff Linden said in response that she must have been present for "at least one" of those offences because the police handed her a speeding ticket.

Magistrate Linden said "she wouldn't be in this mess" if Ms Nasakuka had told Transport NSW that she was not responsible for driving the vehicle during those offences as she had told the court.

Ms Nasakuka told the court that while she had not been driving the vehicle during all four offences, she felt it was her "responsibility" given the vehicle was in her name.

Ms Nasakuka's appeal was rejected and her learner permit was disqualified for 14 days.