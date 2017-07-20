Disqualified from driving until 2023: That didn't stop her

A 49 year old Ballina woman will face Court next month after driving whilst disqualified.

Ballina Detectives will allege that about 9.20am on Wednesday the woman was seen driving along Winton Lane, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

When she stopped her car police observed the woman stumbling out of her vehicle.

She also had fresh needle marks on her arm, snr const Henderson said.

Checks on her licence revealed she was disqualified from driving until 2023.

The woman was taken to Ballina Hospital for a blood and urine test, and given a Field Court Attendance Notice for drive whilst disqualified.

A further charge may be laid once the result of the blood test is known.