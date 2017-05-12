Disqualified for another 6 years, but he drove anyway

A MAN who was already disqualified from driving until 2023 has been caught behind the wheel again.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command allege they saw a 26-year-old Ballina man driving at 9.30pm Wednesday night with three passengers.

As soon as the man saw police he started driving erratically.

When stopped he told police that he was a disqualified driver.

Checks revealed that the car was also unregistered and uninsured.

He will be issued a future court attendance notice for drive whilst disqualified (2nd+ offence), drive unregistered vehicle and drive uninsured vehicle.

He will appear at Ballina Local Court in June.