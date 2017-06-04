Disqualified, drunk rider crashes stolen motorbike

The disqualified rider appeared intoxicated when police found him.

A MAN has been charged with drink driving and driving while disqualified after he crashed a stolen motorbike on Tuesday at Byron Bay.

About 11.45pm, police officers from the Tweed Byron Local Area Command discovered an abandoned motorcycle at the scene of a crash on Bangalow Rd.

The 26-year-old male rider who fled the scene was located by police nearby in a unit complex, suffering slight injuries.

Further enquiries revealed the man was disqualified from driving until 2023 and the motorcycle had been stolen earlier in the night from the Byron Bay area.

The rider also appeared to be intoxicated, so was breath tested, providing a positive result.

He was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station for a breath analysis which returned a reading of 0.113 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.

The man was charged with mid-range drink driving, driving while disqualified and stealing a motor vehicle.

He will appear in the Byron Bay Local Court on a date to be set.