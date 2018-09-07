Disqualified driver to face court after overnight pursuit

A MAN has been refused bail after he allegedly fled from police overnight.

Police will allege they saw a stolen car driving at high speed in Union St, Lismore, about 8.50pm last night.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said the vehicle failed to stop when directed and a pursuit began.

"The vehicle reached speeds of 160km/h in a 50km/h zone and drove on the incorrect side of the road,” he said.

"Police terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns.”

He said the vehicle stopped on Leycester St and the driver, a 30-year-old Nimbin man, ran into the house.

He was placed under arrest after being tracked inside the home by a police dog.

"At Lismore Police station checks revealed that the Nimbin man had two outstanding warrants and is disqualified from driving until 2025,” Sen Cnst Henderson said.

The man was charge with receiving stolen property outside NSW, goods in custody, failing to comply with a request or signal to stop vehicle, exceed speed by speed greater than 45km/h, drive furiously, police pursuit, not keep left of dividing line and driving while disqualified.

Police also executed the two outstanding warrants.

The man was refused bail to face Lismore Local Court today.