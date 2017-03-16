Disqualified driver takes police on chase in wet weather

A DISQUALIFIED driver has been charged with drink driving, dangerous driving and other offences after a police pursuit yesterday.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command were conducting stationery random breath testing on Kyogle Road, Lismore, about 11am Wednesday when a Mitsubishi Mirage failed to stop.

Officers immediately commenced a pursuit but this was terminated a short time later.

Target Action Group officers located the car in the driveway a South Lismore business a short time later but the driver accelerated away, running over an officer's foot causing a minor injury.

Another pursuit was initiated but terminated.

Just before midday, police spotted the vehicle at Koonorigan Road, Koonorigan, and initiated another pursuit.

As the car approached the Koonorigan Bridge where officers had deployed road spikes, the car stopped then reversed into a police car before driving through the spikes and continuing on.

The driver was arrested a short time later when the car came to a stop.

The 31-year-old man from Nimbin was taken to Lismore Police Station where he underwent a breath analysis.

He was charged with mid-range PCA, drive manner dangerous, drive while disqualified, three counts of police pursuit - not stop (Skye's Law) and using a weapon to avoid lawful detention.

The man was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.