27°
News

Disqualified driver takes police on chase in wet weather

16th Mar 2017 5:15 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A DISQUALIFIED driver has been charged with drink driving, dangerous driving and other offences after a police pursuit yesterday.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command were conducting stationery random breath testing on Kyogle Road, Lismore, about 11am Wednesday when a Mitsubishi Mirage failed to stop.

Officers immediately commenced a pursuit but this was terminated a short time later.

Target Action Group officers located the car in the driveway a South Lismore business a short time later but the driver accelerated away, running over an officer's foot causing a minor injury.

Another pursuit was initiated but terminated.

Just before midday, police spotted the vehicle at Koonorigan Road, Koonorigan, and initiated another pursuit.

As the car approached the Koonorigan Bridge where officers had deployed road spikes, the car stopped then reversed into a police car before driving through the spikes and continuing on.

The driver was arrested a short time later when the car came to a stop.

The 31-year-old man from Nimbin was taken to Lismore Police Station where he underwent a breath analysis.

He was charged with mid-range PCA, drive manner dangerous, drive while disqualified, three counts of police pursuit - not stop (Skye's Law) and using a weapon to avoid lawful detention.

The man was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  crime northern rivers crime police pursuit

Northern Rivers remains on severe weather warning

Northern Rivers remains on severe weather warning

IT'S not over yet - the Northern Rivers is expected to receive heavy rainfall include very heavy localised falls with thunderstorms today.

Disqualified driver takes police on chase in wet weather

Police generic

Road spikes help police catch driver

No Jab, No Play welcomed to the North Coast

Baby Dana

'But, it can't be like Centrelink.'

Anti-vax 'rock star' sells out Mullum event

David Wolfe.

Calls for Byron Shire councillors to urgently intervene

Local Partners

He was struggling in year 12 but he knew how to ask for help

Every year Casino's John Donws Scholarship is offered to a deserving young person

Father confident his daughter, 9 will have life-saving surgery

The Northern Rivers community has pitched in to help Paige Humphreys travel abroad for life-saving surgery.

Lions Australia throws support behind Coraki girl

Is your child the next dirtgirlworld TV star?

JOIN THEM: Scrapboy and Dirtgirl get grubby.

Producers are looking for 20 children to be featured in new series

DAAS, the bad boys of comedy, are back

THREE AMIGOS: The Doug Anthony All Stars (or DAAS) are an Australian musical comedy, alternative rock and vocal trio who initially performed together between 1984 and 1994.

The Doug Anthony All Stars have a brand new show

Jenny Dowell makes her theatre debut

ON STAGE: Vilma Giacomini and Jenny Dowell in LTC's latest production of Hedda Gabler.

Hedda Gabler, a new production by Lismore Theatre Company

What's on the big screen this week

THINGS get weird in Gore Verbinski's new film, Peppa Pig goes on an Aussie adventure and Joel Edgerton's loving finally debuts.

Swing into some belly dancing

"It's very sexy and you just feel more in touch with yourself.

MRK recap: Huge brag comes back to bite Josh

Survey says: Ba-Bowwwww.

‘I would beat a five star chef,’ bragged MKR contestant.

The Block buys ‘horror hotel’ for new series

The Gatwick Hotel in St Kilda has a fearsome reputation.

Known as a “festering flophouse”, it’s set to be transformed.

Truth behind Buderim mum's rejection of gay son

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice.

Jehovah Witness spokesman talks about Bride and Prejudice.

Is your child the next dirtgirlworld TV star?

JOIN THEM: Scrapboy and Dirtgirl get grubby.

Producers are looking for 20 children to be featured in new series

Over-40s only dance party coming to Queensland

Steve Clisby is bringing his popular over-40s dance party 40up to Brisbane.

IT WAS a sell-out success in Sydney and now 40up is heading north.

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Tastefully Renovated Character Home

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

SURF SIDE SOUTH GOLDEN

26 Peter Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 4 2 2 $775,000

Within a short stroll to the surf and discreetly tucked away is this original beach cottage built circa 1983. Private, this tranquil oasis offers an authentic...

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

EXCLUSIVE: $41 million play haven proponents speak out

Aerial photograph of Ballina looking south. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star

Beef barons behind Ringtank Pty Ltd break silence

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

DA Plans for the Rainbow Cafe are on public display

NEW VISION: A digital impression of the new Rainbow Cafe.

New and old elements in the reborn Rainbow.

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!