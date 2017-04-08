Disqualified driver nabbed by police

A Ballina Shire man has landed himself in court after police caught him allegedly drink driving while disqualified for a second time.

About 7pm Friday night, police will allege a 21-year-old Ballina Shire man was doing donuts and driving recklessly on Pimlico Rd, South Ballina before he crashed and bogged his car in mud.

Police discovered it wasn't the man's first time mucking up on our roads disqualified.

He was charged with second offence mid-range drink driving and driving while disqualified.

The man will appear in court next month.