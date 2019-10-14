Disqualified driver fights sentence in District Court appeal

A Kyogle man has appealed the prison sentence he received for disqualified driving.

A Kyogle man has appealed the prison sentence he received for disqualified driving. Cathy Adams

A KYOGLE man who was jailed for driving while disqualified has had his appeal upheld.

James Jeffrey Robinson, 25, appeared by video link before Lismore District Court on Wednesday.

Robinson had been sentenced to one year prison for driving while disqualified, and received a one-month prison term for drug charges before Lismore Local Court in August.

His original non-parole period ended on December 12.

But his appeal against the lengthier sentence was this week upheld and Judge Warwick Hunt sentenced him to nine months' prison, with his non-parole period reduced from six to four months, now ending on October 20.

Other appeals, relating to his sentences for resisting and intimidating police, had been withdrawn and these sentences had already expired.

Robinson's disqualification period was reduced from two years to 12 months, expiring on August 26 next year.

The driving offence arose when he was stopped for a random breath test in Nimbin on May 17 and was found to be disqualified.

His full sentence will expire in March next year.