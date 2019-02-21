Menu
NSW Police Highway Patrol.
Disqualified driver caught in the act by police

Aisling Brennan
21st Feb 2019 12:00 AM
A BALLINA man has been caught driving with a disqualified licence by police outside Casino.

Richmond Police District Highway Patrol will allege on Tuesday afternoon they saw a 19-year-old Ballina man driving a car in Casino.

He stated a false name and date of birth to police, who instantly became suspicious.

After some questioning the 19-year-old supplied his real name.

Checks on the man revealed he is a disqualified driver and had two outstanding warrants.

He was taken to Casino Police Station and charged with disqualified driving and providing a false name to police.

The two outstanding warrants were also executed.

He was bail refused and will face Lismore Local Court today.

