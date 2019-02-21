Disqualified driver caught in the act by police
A BALLINA man has been caught driving with a disqualified licence by police outside Casino.
Richmond Police District Highway Patrol will allege on Tuesday afternoon they saw a 19-year-old Ballina man driving a car in Casino.
He stated a false name and date of birth to police, who instantly became suspicious.
After some questioning the 19-year-old supplied his real name.
Checks on the man revealed he is a disqualified driver and had two outstanding warrants.
He was taken to Casino Police Station and charged with disqualified driving and providing a false name to police.
The two outstanding warrants were also executed.
He was bail refused and will face Lismore Local Court today.