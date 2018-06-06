Disqualified driver caught behind the wheel twice in 4 hours

POLICE allege on June 5 at 12pm they saw a 30 year old Lismore man driving a car along Molesworth Street. Police were aware he was disqualified from driving until May 2023. He was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for driving whilst disqualified and was reminded not to drive.

At 4pm the same day police saw the same man driving the same car along Johnston Street Casino. He was stopped and failed a breath test for alcohol. He was taken to Casino Police Station where he produced a breath analysis that put him in the low range. He was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for low range drink driving and driving whilst disqualified.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in July.