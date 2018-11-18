Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police generic arrest. 28 July 2017
Police generic arrest. 28 July 2017 Trevor Veale
Crime

Disqualifed driver found in a closet

18th Nov 2018 4:24 PM

A man disqualified from driving until 2054 was charged with multiple offences, including police pursuits, after being arrested in Tweed Heads overnight.

Police from the Tweed-Byron Police District Target Action Group, along with the Dog Squad, attended a home on Railway Street at South Murwillumbah about 3.30am on Sunday morning.

Officers attended the house searching for a man who was wanted over an alleged pursuit in Tweed Heads in September.

A 27-year-old man was found inside the home hiding in a closet.

He was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with two outstanding arrests warrants and two counts of police pursuit.

The man, already disqualified until 2054, was also charged with two counts of drive whilst disqualified and common assault.

The local man was bail refused and was scheduled to appear in Tweed Head Local Court today.

disqualifed driving northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    PICS: Quirky country show is loved by all

    premium_icon PICS: Quirky country show is loved by all

    News FROM a ride on mower race and shopping cart relay, to a weird event called a "Marathong”, there's no country show like Bangalow's

    Lismore's most intriguing house on the market

    premium_icon Lismore's most intriguing house on the market

    Property The home was once a boarding house

    More than 600 homes still without power

    More than 600 homes still without power

    News More than 8000 homes were without power at the peak of the storm

    'Medieval honour' given to young squadron

    premium_icon 'Medieval honour' given to young squadron

    News Medieval ceremony re-enacted in Lismore a proud day

    Local Partners