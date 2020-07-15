Menu
Fatal hit and run accused Jimi Knight.
Crime

Dispute in facts of Nimbin fatal hit-and-run

Aisling Brennan
15th Jul 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:49 PM
A DISAGREEMENT over facts has caused further delay in the case against the man accused of a fatal hit-and-run in Nimbin.

Jimi Knight, also known as Jimy Knight, is accused of fatally striking 62-year-old Tonia Jansen and injuring her then 63-year-old partner with his car in on Cecil St, Nimbin, in April last year.

Police will allege Mr Knight left the scene without offering any assistance after striking the couple.

The 32-year-old is charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and assist after a vehicle impact causing death and failing to stop and assist after a vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm.

When the matter was briefly mentioned before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, Mr Knight's defence lawyer, Rod Behan, said he'd received proposed agreed facts from The Department of Public Prosecutions.

However, he'd since returned "proposed amendments" to the DPP, which "can take some time" to finalise.

Mr Knight remains bail refused.

The matter was adjourned to July 29 in the Lismore Local Court for further mention.

