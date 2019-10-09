Displaced residents urged to register with Red Cross

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Members of Casino Rural Fire Brigade were at the Rappville/Busby's Flat fire defending properties.

RESIDENTS impacted by the Busby Flat fires are being urged to register with the Red Cross to ensure loved ones can keep in contact.

As emergency services continue to control the fire -- which has significantly impacted the townships of Rappville, Busby Flat, Coombell and Myrtle Creek, near Casino -- residents are being asked to seek shelter at the evacuation centre at St Mary's Catholic College on Canterbury Street in Casino.

Residents who live in the impacted area should visit register.redcross.org.au and select 'Busby Flat Rd Fire' to register their current location.

Residents are also being asked not to return to fire-affected areas as it is currently unsafe to do so.

Residents are able to bring small domestic animals to the centre. Larger animals can be taken to the Casino Showgrounds, Summerland Way. Camp sites are available at this location.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed all emergency services were on hand, including police investigators to assist with road blocks and safety measures, as road closures are in place.

For more information about road closures, visit www.livetraffic.com and use extreme caution due to fallen power lines and trees.

Health warnings are also in place due to significant smoke in and around areas affected by fire. If it is safe to do so, remain indoors or seek medical assistance if required.