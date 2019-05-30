Disneyland unveils $1.4b Star Wars world

After years of planning and construction, Disneyland has released the very first pictures of its finished $A1.4billion Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction, and it is out of this world.

Josh D'Amaro, the president of Disneyland Resort, took to Instagram to introduce the new attraction to Star Wars fans the world over.

"So proud to introduce you to the inhabitants of Batuu! I want to thank this amazing team for their incredible dedication and passion. Yesterday's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge cast rally was unforgettable. This photo is one for the ages!"

John Boyega, who plays Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and its sequel, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, then shared the photo.

The actor wrote that the "amazing cast" are "ready to give the fans all around the world the most immersive Star Wars experience!"

Boyega revealed that he will attend the official opening on Friday.

"Don't you worry I'll be there to help guide you through one of the most insane rides! It was a pleasure to work with the team on this. Enjoy and may the force be with you."

Meanwhile, Disney President Robert Iger joined super directors Stephen Speilberg andJJ Abrams for a look around the vast six-hectare attraction.

The space will have rides, shops selling personal droids and lightsabers and "Star Wars-appropriate food and drink".

The biggest attraction, no doubt, will be a replica of Han Solo's Millennium Falcon. Visitors will be able to wander through the aircraft engage in a dogfight with Tie Fighters.

But if the park struggles to get visitors to leave, they have some pretty handy security; Disneyland employees dressed as Star Wars characters - most notably Stormtroopers - will move things along so new guests can enter.

Robert Iger, Steven Spielberg, JJ Abrams and Kathleen Kennedy near the attraction’s Millennium Falcon. Picture: Instagram

"There might be some First Order officers out there helping us or maybe some Stormtroopers asking people to move along," Kris Theiler, vice president of Disneyland park, said in a statement.

Disneyland is expecting huge crowds when it opens and, for the first three weeks, guests must have a reservation to enter and will be limited to a four-hour visit, the largest single-themed land inside a Disney park.

Disney said that Galaxy's Edge had been designed to look and feel like part of the Star Wars universe. It's designed as a grungy outpost on a distant planet.