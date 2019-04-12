Disney’s game-changing announcement

More Loki? Yes please!

Disney has revealed details of its long anticipated stand-alone streaming service, Disney Plus.

The service will launch on November 12 in the US and will cost $US6.99 a month or $US69.99 a year, and users will be able to download content for offline access.

There is no news yet on when Disney Plus will made available to Australian audiences but it said European and Asian customers won't get the service until next year.

Disney announced the details today at its investors' conference, including a raft of content, some already rumoured and now confirmed, that will be exclusive to the streaming service.

Disney's advantage is that it not only has a deep library of its own intellectual property, including Disney animation, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel, the entertainment behemoth has just completed its multi-billion dollar takeover of 20th Century Fox.

Disney Plus could be a game-changer in the streaming stakes and be a formidable rival to Netflix.

What Disney Plus will look like

Among the TV series Disney Plus will have are three Marvel series featuring characters introduced in the movies. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will reprise their roles as Wanda and The Vision in WandaVision while Tom Hiddleston will front Loki. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will team up for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series.

Disney Plus will also roll out the first Star Wars live action TV series, The Mandalorian, helmed by Jon Favreau.

Rogue One stars Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk will return for a new Star Wars series based on Cassian Andor.

The service has also announced it will debut a High School Musical series and a Phineas and Ferb movie.

Tom Hiddleston will front a Loki series, exclusive to Disney Plus

Disney Plus will launch with 500 movies in its library, ranging from classics such as Mary Poppins and The Lion King to Captain Marvel and Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 7500 episodes of television.

The live-action adaptation of Lady and the Tramp will be available on Disney Plus at launch. It's unclear if Lady and the Tramp will also be released in cinemas.

It announced family films including Noelle, starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader, and Timmy Failure, directed by Oscar winner Tom McCarthy (Spotlight). There is also a movie called Togo about a dog sled race through the Alaskan tundra starring Willem Dafoe.

All seasons of The Simpsons, acquired in the Disney/Fox merger, will now be added to DisneyPlus. The merger also means the library will include classic Fox titles such as Titanic and The Sound of Music.

Additionally, there will be 250 hours of Nat Geo content including the premiere of The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

There will also be Pixar content such as all of the animation studio's shorts

A behind-the-scenes Frozen 2 documentary will be available in the lead-up to the sequel's release at the end of the year.

Currently, Disney content is spread across different streaming and pay TV services in Australia including Stan, Netflix and Foxtel.

Disney Australia has been contacted for comment.

