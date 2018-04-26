Menu
BEARY NICE: Gin Gin's David Hooker was photographing the clouds when he saw Winnie the Pooh form. David Hooker
Offbeat

Disney character appears in the clouds

Crystal Jones
by
26th Apr 2018 10:59 AM

WHILE many will be heading to the cinema to see the upcoming Winnie the Pooh movie, one man got a live preview of the famous teddy straight from his backyard.

Gin Gin man David Hooker was photographing the sky from his Kookaburra Park backyard recently when the clouds took on a very recognisable formation.

"I was taking photos of the progression of the sunset and l watched it form," he said.

 

POOH BEAR: A still of Disney's Winnie the Pooh. File

The outline of the clouds looks like a side profile of Winnie the Pooh holding a pot of honey.

Mr Hooker said he didn't label himself a photographer, but enjoying taking pictures.

"I have had a few in the paper over the last two years," he said.

 

SWEET AS: This photo, taken in Gin Gin, appears to show Winne the Pooh enjoying some honey. David Hooker

"I don't edit them, they are straight from the camera."

Winnie the Pooh, as a character, is set for a new level of popularity with a live action movie, Christopher Robin, due for release later this year.

 

STUNNING: One of David Hooker's other photographs. David Hooker
Bundaberg News Mail

