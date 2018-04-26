Disney character appears in the clouds
WHILE many will be heading to the cinema to see the upcoming Winnie the Pooh movie, one man got a live preview of the famous teddy straight from his backyard.
Gin Gin man David Hooker was photographing the sky from his Kookaburra Park backyard recently when the clouds took on a very recognisable formation.
"I was taking photos of the progression of the sunset and l watched it form," he said.
The outline of the clouds looks like a side profile of Winnie the Pooh holding a pot of honey.
Mr Hooker said he didn't label himself a photographer, but enjoying taking pictures.
"I have had a few in the paper over the last two years," he said.
"I don't edit them, they are straight from the camera."
Winnie the Pooh, as a character, is set for a new level of popularity with a live action movie, Christopher Robin, due for release later this year.