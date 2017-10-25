Dislodged trailer blocks Pacific Highway

Police are at the Pacific Highway after a trailer fell off a truck near New Italy.

Police are at the Pacific Highway after a trailer fell off a truck near New Italy. Trevor Veale

ROAD workers are attempting to remove a battered trailer blocking the northbound carriageway of the Pacific Highway near Ballina after it was dislodged from a truck.

Police and emergency services were called to the highway near Whites Road at New Italy just after 1pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Luckily, the cars travelling behind the truck weren't struck by the trailer when it came off the truck.

Northbound traffic came to a halt causing heavy congestion on the highway before Roads and Maritime Service implemented a contra flow.

The contra flow involved using one of the two southbound lanes as a alternative northbound lane to alleivate traffic pressures in the area.

It is unknown at this stage when the northbound lanes would reopen to traffic.

Motorists are warned traffic remains moderate on the stretch of roadway.