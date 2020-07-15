Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Disgusting’ racist Woolies rant caught on camera

by Stephanie Bedo
15th Jul 2020 6:25 PM

 

A shopper has captured a "disgusting" racist rant against Asians.

Sydney hairdresser Linda Ha said she was shopping for her groceries in Woolworths when a lady started to stare at her in disgust.

"So I stared back at her," she wrote in an Instagram story.

"She then stuck up her middle finger up at me as if to say, 'f*** you. What are you staring at?'

"So I said, 'what the f*** is your problem?'."

Ms Ha said the woman then walked off with her mum, still swearing at her "for no reason at all".

"So I continued along my shop and I pulled my phone camera out so I could record how they were behaving," she continued.

"After that she screamed, 'f***ing stupid Asians'. She then says, 'go back to where you came from' and that I'm the racist one, all the while I am shopping with my western partner and having a child that's half western.

"I can't believe this is 2020, I'm so f***ing disgusted."

A woman has been filmed having a racist rant at Woolies. Picture: @hairwithlinda
A woman has been filmed having a racist rant at Woolies. Picture: @hairwithlinda

Ms Ha then included the footage where the woman, wearing a Canterbury Bulldogs jacket, can be heard swearing at her.

"Mind your own business, piss off," the woman says.

She tells Ms Ha she is the racist one.

When Ms Ha said she heard her say f***ing Asians, the woman replies, "so what? I wasn't talking to you".

The woman then claims she was talking about f***ing food.

"Go away, go back to where you're from you racist b***h," she says to Ms Ha.

Ms Ha then tells the woman she was born in Australia.

The filming continues as the woman calls her a wacko and mental and says she is smoking "wacky tabacky".

"F*** off, b***h," she screams.

A man, presumably Ms Ha's husband, can then be heard intervening.

The woman's mother also tries to defend her daughter.

"My daughter was talking to me and she (Ms Ha) put her nose in it," she tells the man.

"Just go away."

The man then tells them they are unacceptable before a Woolworths employee comes and tells the woman she has to stop filming.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as 'Disgusting' Woolies rant caught on camera

racism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top cop heckled as anger explodes over border delays

        premium_icon Top cop heckled as anger explodes over border delays

        News A senior police officer was heckled by angry motorists as he gave a press conference today about hours-long border delays which he said were “unavoidable”.

        Dispute in facts of Nimbin fatal hit-and-run

        premium_icon Dispute in facts of Nimbin fatal hit-and-run

        Crime Jimi Knight is accused of fatally striking 62-year-old Tonia Jansen in Nimbin, in...

        SCU makes a big call on classes, graduation

        premium_icon SCU makes a big call on classes, graduation

        News Coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on the university

        Career dream comes true for courageous Madeleine

        premium_icon Career dream comes true for courageous Madeleine

        News Madeleine Thompson has achieved her dream career in nursing