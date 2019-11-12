Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A passenger was left horrified by a stranger’s dirty feet on her headrest.
A passenger was left horrified by a stranger’s dirty feet on her headrest.
Travel

‘Disgusting’: Passenger’s ‘dirty’ selfie

by Kara Godfrey
12th Nov 2019 10:12 AM

A plane passenger was left horrified after spotting a stranger's dirty feet on her headrest.

The rude passenger put his feet just above her head during the flight.

The image, posted on a forum on Reddit, shows a woman frowning at the camera.

Behind her are two bare feet looking dirty, slightly crossed as they rest on her head rest.

The picture is captioned: "This is the one thing I am most worried about before getting on a plane."

It isn't clear who the person is in the picture.

However, the picture has had nearly 1000 comments in agreement that it was disgusting.

One person wrote: "I think we should just ban other passengers."

Another added: "Ew those are some dirty a** feet."

A passenger was left horrified by a stranger’s dirty feet on her headrest
A passenger was left horrified by a stranger’s dirty feet on her headrest

One asked: "That is so wrong and I'm not sure how it can be comfortable for the person doing it??"

Many had their own ideas to stop it, such as "sneezing on their feet" or "poking very firmly".

Others said she should have told the passenger instead of posting online.

One person said: "Just get up and tell them to stop and if they don't listen tell a flight attendant."

Someone had their own story: "I was on a six-hour, overnight flight a couple months ago, someone up ahead was doing that. It was shut down by a flight attendant pretty quickly."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE UPDATES: What you need to know right now

        FIRE UPDATES: What you need to know right now

        News FIREFIGHTERS prepare for a potentially catastrophic day.

        Tips to survive a bushfire if you get trapped at your house

        Tips to survive a bushfire if you get trapped at your house

        News If sheltering in place you need to follow these steps to survive

        Community prepares for ember attack

        Community prepares for ember attack

        News "The last three days have been flat out backburning"