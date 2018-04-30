Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Disguised 'Adani' flyer distributed

30th Apr 2018 7:51 AM | Updated: 11:02 AM

FLYERS disguised as advertising for mining company Adani have been distributed in Bowen during the superboat event on the weekend.

The flyer, complete with the Adani logo, asks for people to contact their local MP and tell them the company needs "free money, water, coal, profits and land".

FLYERS disguised as advertising for mining company Adani have been distributed in Bowen during the superboat event on the weekend.
FLYERS disguised as advertising for mining company Adani have been distributed in Bowen during the superboat event on the weekend. Contributed

'Adani needs', it reads, with bullet points; unlimited amounts of groundwater from the Great Artesian Basin for 60 years for free; no royalties on the coal; no tax on our profits, $1 billion of taxpayers money. No NAIF but still have EFIC; and no native title on the mine site.

Neither activist groups nor Adani could be reached for comment over the weekend.

adani bowen editors picks fake flyer mining
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Three-car crash on Pacific Highway at Ballina

    Three-car crash on Pacific Highway at Ballina

    News SOUTHBOUND traffic is being affected by a crash on the highway this afternoon.

    • 30th Apr 2018 12:37 PM
    Trail of destruction after 100km/h chase at Casino

    Trail of destruction after 100km/h chase at Casino

    Crime "I thought it would get impounded ... it's my mum's car”

    Toddler, 2, hurt in crash after dad falls asleep

    Toddler, 2, hurt in crash after dad falls asleep

    Crime Man made admissions to police about drug use

    Local Partners