Disgraced teacher’s depraved final move

THE depraved American schoolteacher convicted of sexually abusing her 13-year-old student pleaded with the boy's father not to report her to police, newly released audio reveals.

Brittany Zamora, 28, was arrested in March 2018 after accused of indecent sex assault of the young boy four times, including once in her classroom at the Las Brisas Academy in the Phoenix, Arizona suburb of Goodyear.

Now it has been revealed the disgraced former teacher begged the victim's dad not to tell the police about her sick romps with the underage student, the New York Postreports.

"Can you explain to me, can we meet to talk about this?" Zamora can be heard begging in footage published by 3TV/CBS5 in Arizona.

"Something we can settle outside?"

Brittany Zamora wipes away a tear after being sentenced to 20 years in prison. Photo: Tom Tingle

The sixth-grader's dad seethed: "Oh yeah, oh yeah that's what we can do. So I can give you a chance to do it to some other kid."

Incredibly, Zamora then puts her own husband on the phone.

"Your wife decided to be a monster and prey on a child," said the victim's father, who is not identified in news reports.

"She scarred my son mentally. Do you understand what a 13-year-old boy did having sex with a teacher? Do you get that at all?"

Zamora was convicted of sexually abusing a 13-year-old student. Photo: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Zamora's husband apparently was in denial.

"I don't think they had sex," he said. "I don't think they had sex."

The boy's father responded: "You'll know the truth in a few short days."

Investigators say Zamora had sex with the child three times last year between February 1 and March 8 on and off campus at Las Brisas Academy.

She was arrested in March last year.

In one incident, she allegedly performed oral sex on the boy inside the classroom.

The former teacher allegedly asked another student to stay in the room and be on lookout while they had sex.

"They were just doing it," the other student told police.

Zamora pleaded guilty to sexual conduct with a minor. Photo: Tom Tingle

He described the situation as "very uncomfortable".

She allegedly asked the same student to keep watch again the next day but he refused.

"It's, like, weird, how a 27-year-old can, like, love a 13-year-old and to stuff," the student told police, according to court papers.

"It's just crazy. She's not a good person."

The married teacher allegedly performed oral sex on the student inside the classroom.

Students said the two were rumoured to be "dating."

Zamora pleaded guilty to sexual conduct with a minor, attempted molestation and public sexual indecency in June. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison earlier this month.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and is reproduced with permission