Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Disgraced former Labor MP Eddie Obeid learns parole fate

22nd Nov 2019 1:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER NSW Labor powerbroker Eddie Obeid will be released from prison almost three years to the day since he was sentenced.

The 76-year-old was granted parole with strict conditions at a private meeting with the State Parole Authority today.

The conditions include that he not engage in any activity paid or unpaid involving the control of money or assets of other people or organisations.

Obeid was sentenced in December 2016 to five years behind bars with a non-parole period of three years after being found guilty and convicted of misconduct in public office.

He will be released on December 14.

More Stories

disgraced politician eddie obeid editors picks labor party nsw labor party

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sharon Edwards murder trial: Jury delivers verdict

        premium_icon Sharon Edwards murder trial: Jury delivers verdict

        Crime Jury returns to give verdict on Supreme Court murder trial of John Edwards in Coffs Harbour

        Myall Creek Rd fire at Emergency warning level

        Myall Creek Rd fire at Emergency warning level

        News Fire is burning at Emergency warning level.

        How high-flying real estate agent ended up behind bars

        premium_icon How high-flying real estate agent ended up behind bars

        Crime The biggest case brought forward by the NSW Office of Fair Trading

        Heartbreaking photo: Lucky the koala rescued from bushfire

        Heartbreaking photo: Lucky the koala rescued from bushfire

        News Another successful positive story from our firefighters

        • 22nd Nov 2019 11:59 AM