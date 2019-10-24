Man charged over growing 39 cannabis plants

THE prosecution and defence are in discussions about the case against a Barkers Vale man accused of cultivating cannabis.

Glen Burrows, 54, was excused from appearing before Lismore Local Court when his case was mentioned last week.

He has not entered formal pleas to the allegations he was, during March this year, cultivating cannabis by enhanced indoor means, supplying the same drug, possessing 10 grams of cannabis seeds and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime, which related to $8550 cash police will allege he had in his possession.

Police will allege Mr Burrows was growing a total of 39 cannabis plants at Barkers Vale.

His solicitor Steve Bolt told the court he and the prosecution had not yet been able to secure a date on which to formally discuss the allegations.

"We're just seeking an adjournment for possibly six weeks for that to occur," Mr Bolt said.

The prosecution asked for a slightly longer period of time and Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned the matter to December 11.