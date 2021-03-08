Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
REMEDIATION DELAY: In 2019 Byron Shire Council announced they hoped that demolition of the old Mullumbimby Hospital site, including remediation would be completed within six months. Photo: Jacqueline Munro
REMEDIATION DELAY: In 2019 Byron Shire Council announced they hoped that demolition of the old Mullumbimby Hospital site, including remediation would be completed within six months. Photo: Jacqueline Munro
News

Discovery of more asbestos further delays hospital remediation

Alison Paterson
8th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Remediation of Mullumbimby Hospital site continues to drag on with Byron Shire Council blaming ongoing asbestos issues for the delay.

According to the council's Manager of Assets and Projects, Phil Warner, the discovery of further deposits of asbestos beyond what was originally thought to be there, is the reason for the setback.

He said the clearing and remediation of the site started in January 2019 and unfortunately it is taking much longer than first anticipated

"This project is taking a lot more time than we thought but when it comes to asbestos we need to be very thorough," Mr Warner said.

"We were doing the final sampling of the soil after the demolition and removal of the hospital buildings and contaminated soil was found beyond the footprint of the building."

Mr Warner said it is vital that all the testing is completed so the community can be satisfied the site has been made safe.

"This resulted in more testing and the contaminated area was covered by geo-fabric and overlaid with soil, so there is no cause for community concern relating to the health impact of the contamination," he said.

"A NSW EPA-accredited site auditor and specialist consultants were engaged to provide recommendations regarding future management and remediation of the site and because of the complexity of the asbestos contamination, their work is still ongoing."

Mr Warner said it's better to be safe than sorry.

"We know the community is keen for things to start happening on the old hospital site but it is important that Council has a clear direction from the auditor and consultants about the way forward," he said.

"We are hoping they will be providing their information in the next several months."

 

 

.

asbestos removal byron shire council mullumbimby hospital northern rivers health phil warner
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHOOTING RAMPAGE: How the horrifying incident unravelled

        Premium Content SHOOTING RAMPAGE: How the horrifying incident unravelled

        News Twelve police officers and six local residents taking refuge in a nearby home from the man, now charged by various offences.

        GALLERY, VIDEO: Aftermath of the Dunoon shooting

        Premium Content GALLERY, VIDEO: Aftermath of the Dunoon shooting

        News A man will face court charged over an alleged public place shooting

        Road spikes deployed, cops find bags of drugs, $6K in cash

        Premium Content Road spikes deployed, cops find bags of drugs, $6K in cash

        News Police found “many” cryovac bags of drugs in the 40-year-old’s car

        Man wanted on an outstanding warrant

        Premium Content Man wanted on an outstanding warrant

        News He is believed to frequent Ballina, Lismore, Tuckombil and Nimbin