Body whispering demo at Byron love fest

THE Tate of Love Tantra Festival is back in Byron Bay bringing sensuality and eroticism to the Northern Rivers.

Marion Ellyard and Ron van Twuiver organise the event, aiming to appeal to anyone looking to explore and deepen their understanding, including a range of presenters offering sessions exploring various aspects of love, relating, consciousness, connection, sensuality, sexuality, yoga, meditation and a range of associated topics.

Ellyard and Van Twuiver explained in their website that life force energy, can lay dormant at the base of the spine or be only be partially activated.

"Once activated we can experience an immense flow of energy, enthusiasm, vision and joy for life and others," they said.

"This is why we work with sexual energy throughout the festival as it often helps to activate this dormant energy, also referred to as kundalini energy.

"Removing shame, fear or misconceived ideas around this topic in a world where unfortunately most teenagers still get most of their sexual education online and from pornographic material.

"We are facing a 50% divorce rate worldwide and broken families. This work is all about strengthening and deepening relationships to self and others in body, mind and spirit."

BYRON Shire resident, presenter and counsellor Marion Ellyard is the organiser of the Taste of Love Festival.

The festival has a strict code of ethics to guard safety, facilitate consent and while fostering exploration.

Some of this year's workshops are:

Animal Play by Aaron Kleinerman: Through a shamanic process, ths workshop offers to discover attendee's animal within. This "After discovering and journeying with your animal, it will be time to eat in the jungle." Almost the entire presentation will be interactive and experiential. Boundaries will be discussed, as well as needs and desires.

Through a shamanic process, ths workshop offers to discover attendee's animal within. This "After discovering and journeying with your animal, it will be time to eat in the jungle." Almost the entire presentation will be interactive and experiential. Boundaries will be discussed, as well as needs and desires. Body Whisperer Demo by Stephanie Phillips: This workshops offers 'awakening of orgasmic pathways', a discussion 'beyond shut down and disconnection' and 'three simple steps to body bliss'.

This workshops offers 'awakening of orgasmic pathways', a discussion 'beyond shut down and disconnection' and 'three simple steps to body bliss'. Into The Void - A Tantric Freestyle Ritual by Dane Tomas: Some things can be explained, others can only be transmitted. Dane Tomas will be bringing his unique flavour of interactive ritual transmission, taking whoever shows up through an energetic activation and awakening journey using erotic energy, consciousness, ritual, movement, humour and spoken word.

Some things can be explained, others can only be transmitted. Dane Tomas will be bringing his unique flavour of interactive ritual transmission, taking whoever shows up through an energetic activation and awakening journey using erotic energy, consciousness, ritual, movement, humour and spoken word. Conscious Sensuality Temple Night Puja: Run by Ellyard and Van Twuiver, the temple ceremony is explained in their website as a sacred space that is different to our ordinary everyday life experience. "The Temple night is very playful, full of laughter, yumminess, ceremony, exercises, sensual play and music," the site explains. To participate on this activity attendees must dress up and be freshly showered. Dress code is "sensual lingerie, open shirts, loose flowing clothing, silks."

At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, for march 1 to 3. For details visit tasteoflove.com.au.