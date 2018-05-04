Discover the shipwrecks hidden beneath our waters
LONG before the Pacific Highway and the North Coast Railway, travel to the North Coast was by sea.
Ocean travel was adventurous and perilous with ships and their crew, passengers and cargo at the mercy of the prevailing weather conditions and the skills of the ship's captain.
Many ships and lives were lost in North Coast waters, most of them whilst attempting to enter the safe harbours of our four rivers.
Historic shipwrecks sites litter the coast and rivers of the North Coast, with the rugged shore, reefs, islands and river mouths of NSW the watery grave of an estimated 1800 shipping losses.