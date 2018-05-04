Discover the shipwrecks hidden beneath our waters

THE WRECK: One of the most popular surf breaks around Byron with a hollow fast right hander breaking on the sand banks near the wreck of the old Wollingbar. the The Wollongbar lost its tie to the old Byron Bay Pier during a cyclone on 14th May 1921and sank lodging just offshore. The steel twin screw steamer of 2005 tons gross was just over 87 metres long and built at Troon in the UK in 1911. The ship was partially salvaged at the time but the remaining iconic rudder tiller is always visible and at low tide remnants of the ships boilers are also exposed. Photo: Photo Contributed

LONG before the Pacific Highway and the North Coast Railway, travel to the North Coast was by sea.

Ocean travel was adventurous and perilous with ships and their crew, passengers and cargo at the mercy of the prevailing weather conditions and the skills of the ship's captain.

Many ships and lives were lost in North Coast waters, most of them whilst attempting to enter the safe harbours of our four rivers.

Historic shipwrecks sites litter the coast and rivers of the North Coast, with the rugged shore, reefs, islands and river mouths of NSW the watery grave of an estimated 1800 shipping losses.