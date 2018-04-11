Menu
North Coast farms the focus of a tour.
Discover beautiful farms on the Northern Rivers

JASMINE BURKE
by
11th Apr 2018 2:00 PM

ENJOY an authentic country escape and admire the magnificent scenery from the comfort of a fully escorted bus tour as part of 2018 Beef Week.

The 2018 Beef Week tour is conducted by Mazzer Coaches and Richard Mazzer will share his experience of our great country and make you feel at home while on a day tour.

The coach tour provides a beautiful day of entertainment and for people travelling on their own, this could be a wonderful chance to meet new people.

The first stop of the day will be a tour and delightful morning tea at Ulmarra before the next stop and free time for lunch at Grafton.

Afterwards the bus will continue its journey and will visit Lanbruk for a property tour of an old beef farm, turned Olive Farm for an afternoon of tastings.

With a property full of history, owners Don and Dorothy will transport you back to a long-gone era before technology with authentic tools and machinery from the early 1900's.

Afternoon tea will be provided with the opportunity to visit Lanbruks museum and gift shop.

After a day of touring return home, being dropped off at the Casino Visitor Information Centre at 4.15pm or Kyogle Post Office at 4.45pm with new found friends and happy memories.

Cost per person $50 includes return coach travel with Mazzer Coaches.

The bus will depart the Kyogle Post Office at 8am and the Casino Visitor Information Centre at 8.30am on Monday May 28.

Tickets are available from the Beef Week Office at 86 Walker Street in Casino. For all enquiries please contact the office on (02) 6662 8181 or email info@casinobeefweek.com.au.

Enquiries to Richard Mazzer (Bus Tour operator) richardmazzer@yahoo.com.au

