Discover all things vintage, retro and antique in Lismore

OHHH VINTAGE: Tourism Services Coordinator Andrew Walker wants everyone to discover Lismore's quirky, retro, vintage and artistic heart with Council's 5th edition of its Arts, Retro & Vintage Guide. Supplied

THE current resurgence and appreciation of all things retro, vintage and artistic has seen Lismore City Council respond with its latest Arts, Vintage & Retro Guide.

The newly designed 2017 edition includes a select group of businesses and artists from the region specialising in all things vintage, retro and antique for you to discover.

Now in its fifth edition, this full-colour guide acts as a showcase for Lismore's boutique stores and craftspeople, while inspiring visitors to explore the quirky side of Lismore's retail precinct and discover the multitude of artists living and working in the surrounding region.

"Lismore, the local hinterland and our surrounding villages are filled with quaint galleries and studios showcasing the impressive work of our local artists. This guide is about showcasing them and promoting our unique selling points to the world,” Tourism Services Coordinator Andrew Walker said.

"Throughout Lismore's side streets, alleys and arcades you'll find antique, vintage and curio stores filled with fabulous retro clothing, jewellery, furniture and uber cool 'stuff' - more than enough to excite and inspire your inner hipster. And if you explore our villages and cottage industries, you'll discover some extraordinarily talented artists who are producing beautiful crafts and world-class artworks.”

The new Arts, Vintage & Retro Guide is available from Lismore and Nimbin Visitor Information Centres and at select businesses and various tourist information hotspots throughout the region.