Discover a past life, cleanse your aura at festival

Experience a unique side of Byron Bay. Starlight Festival is at A&H Hall Bangalow.

HOW would you like to discover past lives, cleanse your aura or balance your chakras?

If so, then unique event Starlight Festival is for you.

The event kicks off today in Bangalow - bringing you healing and enlightening ways to start your new year off right.

The four day event offers you the chance to "begin your new year with transformation and embrace your highest potential,” festival creator Rosie Richards said.

"The festival offers people a chance to sample a wide range of experiences with interactive workshops, yoga, soundbaths and shamanic journeys that aren't available in our daily lives.”

She said the festival has numerous local community talent over the four days featured in more than 80 workshops, talks, sound healing, live music, yoga classes and more than 30 exhibitors.

And it includes chocolate yoga, where you can "experience the medicinal properties of ceremonial grade cacao moving through your body in a specially designed Kundalini yoga practice, involving ceremony, pranayama, asanas, dance, relaxation, chanting and meditation.”

A rare celestial instrument invented by Benjamin Franklin in 1761 - Crystal Armonica (30 pure quartz bowls) - will also be available to activate your pineal gland and the 6th chakra.

Here are some of the highlights on the days:

Thursday

Sacred sound journey - use of an Incan medicine wheel, 1pm.

Yoga (various times) - including 'get into your spine' at 12.30pm and Kundalini yoga and meditation at 2pm.

Guided 7 chakra soundbath at 3.15pm - crystal bowl sounds to ease your body, 3.15pm.

Learn to use kinesiology 11.30am - access whether a substance is good or bad for you, 11.30am.

Clear, Protect and Connect - use bush flower essences to clear blocks and release unproductive patterns in a workshop with an energy therapist, 1.30pm.

Friday

Holographic kinetics - realising and using energy from the body, 11.30am.

Wu Tao Air Dance - combination of dance and traditional Chinese medicine to balance/ realign energy with chi aka release stagnant energy and enjoy calmness, 2pm.

Sacred marriage - twin flames and divine union in relationships, 12.30pm.

Discover past lives - you'll have to see for yourself for this one, 3.30pm

Saturday

Chocolate yoga - involving the consumption of cacao, dance, chanting and relaxation, 2.30pm.

Chakra balancing - includes essential oils, 4.30pm.

Sunday

Cleanse your aura - learn exercises with mantras to clear aura, 11.30am.

Straighten up workshop - restore health, clear mind patterns and correct posture, 3.30pm.

There is so much more to experience at this festival over the four days including Bollywood dance workshops, shamanic wisdom workshops, learning how to be your own psychic, the use of essential oils, simple 'hands-on' reiki techniques, phychics and readings, counselling, spirit drawings, massage and crystals.

Starlight Festival January 4-8, Bangalow (A&I Hall & surrounding pavilions), $20 one day. $50 four days. Two for one for locals, Thursday and Friday.

Tickets at the door or online www.starlightfestival.com.au